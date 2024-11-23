Punjab bypolls Results LIVE: AAP vs BJP vs Congress, which party will emerge as winner? counting shortly

Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Punjab bypolls Results LIVE: The vote counting for the by-polls to four assembly seats in Punjab will take place at 8 am today, November 23. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

November 23, 2024 7:14 IST
Punjab Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The vote counting for the by-polls to four assembly seats in Punjab will take place today, November 23 at 8 am. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and BJP are now eagerly awaiting the counting of votes. This election is seen as a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government has completed two-and-a-half years in office. Among the key contestants in the fray were former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (BJP), Amrita Warring and Jatinder Kaur (Congress), and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal (AAP). In Punjab's by-polls, there are four assembly seats - Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala, which saw a notable 63.91 per cent voter turnout. The Gidderbaha segment led the pack with an impressive 81.90 per cent turnout, followed by Dera Baba Nanak at 64.01 per cent, Barnala at 56.34 per cent and Chabbewal at 53.43 per cent. The stakes are high for congress and APP and it will be interesting to see which candidate emerges victorious. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Punjab bypolls Results LIVE

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab bypolls Results: Security arrangements on counting centres

    According to the officials, Foolproof security arrangements have been implemented at the counting centres.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab bypolls Results LIVE: Who will emerge as winner?

    The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and BJP are looking to register victories in four constituency seats in Punjab.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Polling took place for four seats in Punjab on November 20

    In Punjab, polling took place for four assembly seats on Wednesday, November 20. The by-polls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. The polls are important for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government completed two-and-a-half years in office.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When bypolls were conducted in Punjab?

    The Bypolls for four assembly constituency seats (Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala) in Punjab took place on Wednesday, November 20.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab bypolls Results: What was the highest voter turnout?

    The Gidderbaha segment in Punjab saw the highest turnout of 81.90 per cent. 

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Bypoll result 2024: What was voter turnout?

    A voter turnout of 63.91 per cent was recorded in the Punjab bypolls.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Punjab Bypoll LIVE: Vote counting for four assembly elections to begin at 8 am

    Vote counting for four assembly seats in Punjab will begin at 8.00 am today, November 23.

