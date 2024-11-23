Punjab bypolls Results LIVE: AAP vs BJP vs Congress, which party will emerge as winner? counting shortly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab bypolls Results LIVE

Punjab Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The vote counting for the by-polls to four assembly seats in Punjab will take place today, November 23 at 8 am. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and BJP are now eagerly awaiting the counting of votes. This election is seen as a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government has completed two-and-a-half years in office. Among the key contestants in the fray were former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon (BJP), Amrita Warring and Jatinder Kaur (Congress), and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and Ishank Kumar Chabbewal (AAP). In Punjab's by-polls, there are four assembly seats - Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala, which saw a notable 63.91 per cent voter turnout. The Gidderbaha segment led the pack with an impressive 81.90 per cent turnout, followed by Dera Baba Nanak at 64.01 per cent, Barnala at 56.34 per cent and Chabbewal at 53.43 per cent. The stakes are high for congress and APP and it will be interesting to see which candidate emerges victorious. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.