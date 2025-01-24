Punjab: 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme benefits over 8 lakh people across state

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT The 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme brings 43 citizen-centric services directly to people's homes.

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme has been creating a buzz across Punjab as it is offering significant benefits to the people of the state. Launched on December 10, 2023, this initiative brings 43 citizen-centric services directly to people's homes, eliminating the need to visit government offices. In just one year since its launch, the scheme has emerged as a model for governance and public welfare across the country. It has already benefitted over eight lakh people, including senior citizens and busy youth who find it challenging to dedicate time to government paperwork.

Employment for thousands of youth

In addition to providing services, the scheme has also created employment opportunities and offered jobs to as many as 4,000 trained operators. With this initiative, the AAP-led Punjab government is not only saving citizens' time and money but also promoting transparent governance, reducing corruption, and enhancing service delivery efficiency. The scheme has helped restore public trust in government services while simplifying lives across the state.

Government services delivered to doorsteps

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government is progressing towards providing essential services to citizens. Services like birth and death certificates, income, caste, and residence certificates, pension documents, and more are now delivered directly to people's doorsteps. This initiative eliminates red tape and reduces the hassle of visiting government offices, making essential public services accessible with ease.

How to apply for the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme?

The Punjab Government has streamlined the application process for the 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme to make it simple and accessible for all citizens.

Call the helpline: Dial the dedicated helpline number 1076 to request any of the 43 services provided under the scheme.

Provide details: Share the necessary details with the operator for service registration.

Service at doorstep: A trained operator will visit your home to deliver the requested service, for which a nominal fee is charged.

Service receipt: An acknowledgement receipt will be provided to the beneficiary after completion of the application process.

This hassle-free process eliminates the need for citizens to visit government offices, ensuring quick and convenient access to essential services. The scheme reflects the Punjab Government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen welfare, making governance more accessible and efficient for all.

