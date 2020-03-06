Image Source : FILE 4 of family killed in roof collapse in Punjab's Amritsar

Four members of a family, including six-month-old twins, were killed when the roof of their house caved in early Friday morning in Amritsar due to rain, police said. One child survived the accident in Babbu Singh Colony in Mule Chak locality.

The family was sleeping on the ground floor of their 'kutcha' house when the roof caved in, alerting the neighbours who rushed to the spot.

Later, fire brigade and police personnel pulled out the victims from the rubble and taken to the Civil Hospital here, where doctors declared them brought dead. The identity of the two of the victims was not known.

