Image Source : PTI All areas in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to be sealed from midnight today

Pune Municipal Corporation has passed an order to declare the complete area under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation a Containment Zone, from today midnight till 27th April. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner has also passed an order to declare complete area under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Containment Zone effective from today midnight (20 April) till 27 April.

