Pune: All restaurants, bars closed till March 20 amid coronavirus

All restaurants and bars in Pune will be shut for three days to avoid the spread of coronavirus. India has so far reported 126 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths.   

New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2020 16:17 IST
Fight Against Coronavirus

"It is decided that all restaurants and bars will be voluntarily closed for the next three days till 20 March to avoid the spread of Coronavirus," Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers Association said in a statement today.

