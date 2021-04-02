Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Image Source : ANI Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. According to news agency ANI, two to three terrorists have been trapped by the security forces at the site of the encounter. The gunfight is underway in the Kakapora area of the district.

"Encounter has started at Kakapora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in tweet.

Police said that acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Kakapora area, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there. The personnel were fired upon while conducting the search, following which they retaliated and a gunfight broke out.

