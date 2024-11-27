OPINION | Public Support for Imran: Challenge to Sharif

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday night called off its protests in Islamabad after the Army launched a midnight crackdown on his supporters. Hundreds of supporters have been rounded up. On Tuesday, jailed former PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi led a convoy of vehicles carrying thousands of supporters, who were engaged in pitched battles with security forces. Several persons were reportedly killed in violence and the Army had to take over control of key installations in Islamabad.

Imran Khan, presently incarcerated in a jail in Rawalpindi, had given a call to "break the shackles of slavery" to his supporters. In a message to the people, he asked them to choose between Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor who surrendered and died in Rangoon in British custody, and Tipu Sultan of Mysore, who died fighting the British. Imran Khan had entrusted his wife Bushra Bibi the responsibility of conveying his message to the people. PTI's demand is that Imran Khan should be released from prison immediately. Since most of the courts in Pakistan have acquitted Imran Khan in several cases, his supporters have been demanding his immediate release. Secondly, after the victory of Donald Trump as President of the USA, supporters of Imran Khan are hopeful of getting assistance from the US in dislodging Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government. But Shahbaz Sharif is unwilling to be cowed down. He wants to crush the protests with the help of the army.

One can say bluntly that there is no Constitution worth the name at the moment in Pakistan, nor is there any sense of security among the common people. Human rights laws have been given the go-by and people hailing from the middle and lower middle classes are facing serious financial problems due to inflation and food shortage. It is in this context that people came out on the streets of Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday to face the security forces. They are ready to lay down their lives. Upheaval in Pakistan is not good news for its big neighbour India. When a situation spirals out of control in a neighbouring country, terrorist forces come to the fore and the risks can spread.

