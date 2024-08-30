Protests erupt after hidden camera found in girls' hostel in Andhra, probe ordered

Follow us on Police said that investigation is on and they have yet to ascertain if more students were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the videos.

Fresh protests erupted after hidden cameras were found in the women's hostel washroom of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening. A final-year engineering student has been detained by the police concerning the matter, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

According to reports, over 300 photos and videos recorded by the hidden camera were reportedly circulated among students in the boys' hostel and some students had purchased these videos too.

Students and the local community are outraged by the incident at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in the Krishnan district.

How the incident unfolded

The incident came to light when a group of female students discovered a hidden camera in their washroom on Thursday evening, causing immediate alarm and distress.

The discovery set off a wild reaction among the student body, who organised a demonstration that lasted from around 7 PM to Friday morning. Their cries of "We want justice" echoed around the campus, demanding explanations and responsibility.

In connection with the case, the final-year BTech student was detained by the police from the boys' dormitory. His laptop has been taken into custody, and more research is being done.

Some students reportedly bought these tapes from Vijay after over 300 images and videos from the women's hostel restroom were leaked.

Many of the female students are frightened by the existence of the hidden camera and the eventual release of private video. Many people have mentioned feeling uneasy and afraid to use the restrooms; others have even said they stay away from the area completely.

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing and they have not yet determined whether more students assisted with the setup of the camera and the dissemination of the videos.

CM orders probe

Owing to the sensitivity of the entire case, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The Telugu Desam Party in a statement, acknowledged the situation and said "The CM ordered an inquiry into the concern of the students about the presence of hidden cameras in the hostel. The Chief Minister ordered the District Collector and SP to go to the spot immediately along with District Minister Kollu Ravindra."

Instances of covertly installed cameras in women's restrooms are increasing around the nation. On August 16, earlier this month, police in Uttarakhand seized a cellphone from the women's restroom of a well-known chain of restaurants and candies. They also detained a young person who was accused of using the phone to record the women's restroom covertly.

