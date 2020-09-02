Proposed Ram Temple map unanimously passed by Ayodhya authority

Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Weeks after the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the map for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya has been unanimously approved by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). The map was passed at a meeting of the ADA which was held on Wednesday, clearing the way for the construction of the temple in the holy city.

According to official sources, the covered area of the temple land is around 13,000 square metres.

Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had submitted the map for approval on August 29 along with other necessary documents.

ADA sources said that there was complete unanimity among ADA officials on passing the map. With the completion of this formality, temple construction can now begin any time.

The top court exercising powers under Article 142 of the Constitution had allotted five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The Uttar Pradesh government in compliance with the apex court verdict allotted 5-acre land to the Waqf Board.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage