Properties of 21 'power thieves' attached in Delhi

The properties of 21 power thieves in the capital have been attached and sealed on the orders of the Special Electricity Court, Delhi electrcity distribution company (discom) BSES said on Thursday.

All these properties were sealed between August 21 and September 9 this year, when the accused did not pay their power theft fines, a BSES release said.

"These properties are situated in Karawal Nagar, Harsh Vihar, New Usmanpur, Gokalpur, Bhajanpura, Welcome Colony, Seelampur, Khajoori Khas, GTB Enclave, among others," it said.

"Now, apart from stiff penalties and jail terms which can last upto 5 years, properties of power thieves are also getting attached.

"These power thieves were cumulatively stealing around 550 KW of electricity and as per guidelines, were levied penalties of around Rs 6.2 crore. Of these, in 16 cases, electricity was being stolen by way of direct theft, and 5 by way of meter tampering," it added.

According to the discom, though agrregate transmission and commercial (AT & C) losses, largely on account of power theft have reduced by over 50 per cent in Delhi, there are pockets where it continues to be a menace, while discoms' efforts to check irregularities are routinely thwarted by the local miscreants.

Last year, a young BSES engineer lost his life and four other officials were seriously injured when they were attacked by power thieves during a discom drive against power theft.

For instance, on this occasion, in the case of one Bablu of Gali No 9, Harsh Vihar, the Special Electricity Court at Karkardooma, while ordering attachment of the premises, also directed the concerned SHO to provide sufficient police force for the purpose of sealing it.