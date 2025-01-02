Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cites Nehru's quote to attack Modi govt, highlights these economic issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Modi government, highlighting economic issues. Vadra quoted first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's remark to attack the government.

"A country does not rise by a few people sitting on high chairs, country rises when crores of people are happy and progress - Pandit Nehru ji," the Congress MP from Wayanad posted on X.

She invoked data of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the World Inequality Database to underscore economic distress.

She took to social media platform X to highlight below points:

According to RBI, the income of Indian families is continuously decreasing and the number of borrowers is increasing.

Due to falling income, it is becoming difficult to repay the loan, as a result, gold loans increased by 56 per cent in the first 7 months of the current financial year, but gold loan default increased by 30 per cent.

According to the World Inequality Database, economic inequality has increased more during the BJP rule than during the British rule. More than half of the country's wealth is owned by one per cent of the rich.

Private consumption has fallen for the last eight quarters and household savings are at a 50-year low.

Jobs have been declining continuously since demonetisation and this trend is continuing.

The burden of indirect taxes on middle and lower-income groups has increased inflation, due to which common people are not able to support their families.

The prime minister gave many slogans like '20 million jobs annually', '5 trillion dollar economy', 'Vishwaguru' and 'New Year resolutions', but in reality, his economic wrong policies have weakened crores of countrymen, she asserted in the X post.

