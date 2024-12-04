Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls on Amit Shah, seeks Central support for landslide-affected people in Wayanad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, seeking the Central support for the people of her constituency.

"We informed the Home Minister about the situation there (in Wayanad), and told him how people are suffering there. While the natural disaster is in a focused area, its effect is massive. People are not left with any support system, so if the central government doesn't act in such a situation, what else can people hope for," Vadra said after meeting the Home Minister.

We have also appealed that politics be kept aside and people be helped on humanitarian grounds, the Congress leader sadi, adding we also mentioned that PM Modi visited and met the victims and when I met those victims, they had hope that PM would help them, but they have not received any help, which is unfortunate.

"We have given representations to the PM as well as Home Minister. The devastation that has happened in that area is complete. People who are affected have lost everything. There are people who have lost every member of their family. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country actually, and especially to the victims," she said.

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages --Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad. As per the government, the deadly disaster claimed 231 lives, while 47 people are still missing.

(With agencies inputs)

