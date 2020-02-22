'What is this govt hiding?': Priyanka Gandhi on expenses of Trump's visit

Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

As the country is busy with the preparation of US President Donald Trump's visit, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took to Twitter and accused the government of spending 'too much' on his India visit.

Gandhi tweeted: "100 crores have been spent on President Trump's visit. A commission has been formed to spend this money. Who are the members of this commission we don't know? What is this govt hiding?"

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के आगमन पर 100 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं। लेकिन ये पैसा एक समिति के जरिए खर्च हो रहा है। समिति के सदस्यों को पता ही नहीं कि वो उसके सदस्य हैं। क्या देश को ये जानने का हक नहीं कि किस मंत्रालय ने समिति को कितना पैसा दिया? समिति की आँड़ में सरकार क्या छिपा रही है? pic.twitter.com/msWsImW85H — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, might cut short his stay in Ahmedabad to accommodate for a likely Agra visit, news agency IANS reported on Thursday. Quoting sources, it said Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati is most likely to be canceled.

