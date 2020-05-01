Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Modi wishes Russian PM Mishustin speedy recovery from Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recovered soon from the novel coronavirus. "My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health," Modi tweeted in Russian and English. "We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."

My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. @GovernmentRF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Mishustin had said on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he would will self-isolate. Mishustin was made the Prime Minister in January this year and he has been actively involved in the country's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Russian TV showed Mishustin telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis, the BBC reported.

In the video call, Mishustin could be heard saying, "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive."

During the call, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should take his place, to which Putin agreed. Mishustin will now go into self-isolation, the BBC reported.

The news came on a day when Russia reported 7,099 new cases, taking the country's Covid-19 tally past the 1 lakh mark to 106,498. Russia has reported 1,073 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

