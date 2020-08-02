Sunday, August 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: Prez Kovind on Raksha Bandhan eve

Take pledge to stand for honour, dignity of women: Prez Kovind on Raksha Bandhan eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to an official statement.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2020 20:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind
Image Source : FILE

President Ram Nath Kovind 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and asked them to take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society, according to an official statement.

He said rakhi is the sacred thread of love, affection and trust that sisters tie on the wrists of their brothers.

"This is a unique festival that strengthens our will to protect the interests of women and work for their well-being," the President said.

"On this day, let us all take a pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women so that they can contribute their best for the nation and society," Kovind said.

The president extended warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan stated. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X