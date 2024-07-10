Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
'Her Story – My Story': President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal

President Droupadi Murmu displayed her passion for sports by playing badminton with renowned player Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Nehwal will also deliver a talk as part of the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 21:40 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal.

President Droupadi Murmu's enthusiasm for sports was on full display as she played a game of badminton with celebrated player Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. This act underscored India's rise as a badminton powerhouse, particularly with the significant contributions of female players on the global stage.

'Her Story – My Story' lecture series

In line with the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and engage with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.

