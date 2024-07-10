'Her Story – My Story': President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal.

President Droupadi Murmu's enthusiasm for sports was on full display as she played a game of badminton with celebrated player Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan. This act underscored India's rise as a badminton powerhouse, particularly with the significant contributions of female players on the global stage.

'Her Story – My Story' lecture series

In line with the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and engage with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow.