Little sacrifice is affordable: Presidency University dean on repercussions for joining anti-CAA protests

As protests against the CAA and NRC in the country continue to take place, the latest was witnessed in Kolkata by the students of the Presidency University that also saw the participation of the dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Pradip Basu along with other faculty members, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Justifying on his decision to joint students' rally against the CAA, Basu said that if there are any repercussions then a little sacrifice was affordable, adding that no political flags or student's union flags were raised during the protest rally.

Lashing out at the Centre over its conduct, Pradip Basu said that there is a party in the country which is using religious fascism on its own people. He attacked the Modi government for decisions like demonetization saying that the economy is slowly being controlled by big capitalists while rogue ones are leaving the country.

Basu was requested by the students of the Presidency University to join the protest to which he responded positively. He was asked by the students to share his thoughts on the current happenings in the country. Basu did not restrict himself from speaking out his mind.

The professor said that students saw what happened in Jamia Millia and Jadavpur Universities, they approached to us to join their protest to which we had to say yes.

