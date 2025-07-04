Praveen Nettaru murder case: Key absconder Abdul Rahaman arrested by NIA upon arrival from Qatar Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk, located in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by individuals linked to the banned outfit Popular Front of India.

Kannur (Kerala):

In a major development in the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (July 4) arrested a key absconding accused, Abdul Rahaman, at Kannur International Airport as he arrived from Qatar. The arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing probe into the 2022 killing of the BJP Yuva Morcha member.

Absconder on the run for two years

Abdul Rahaman had been evading arrest for nearly two years after allegedly fleeing to Qatar following the apprehension of the primary attackers. He was one of the six absconders for whom the NIA had announced cash rewards; a reward of Rs 4 lakh was declared for his capture.

Charged in a wider conspiracy

Rahaman was among four individuals charge-sheeted by the NIA in April this year, raising the total number of accused in the case to 28. Investigations revealed that, acting on instructions from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership, he had provided shelter to the assailants and other key conspirators in the case.

Targeted killing meant to spread communal tension

The brutal murder of Praveen Nettaru occurred on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. Nettaru was attacked with sharp weapons by alleged PFI members. According to the NIA, the act was part of a broader conspiracy to incite terror and provoke communal unrest in the region.

Case status and ongoing investigations

The NIA had taken over the investigation by re-registering the case (RC-36/2022/NIA/DLI) on August 4, 2022. The agency continues efforts to trace the remaining absconders linked to the larger plot and dismantle the network behind the targeted killing.