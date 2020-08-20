Pranab Mukherjee's respiratory parameters show slight improvement but still on ventilator, says hospital

Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee shows slight improvement but continues to be on ventilator, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has shown slight improvement but continues to be on ventilator support, Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. Releasing a health bulletin, the hospital said that Mukherjee's vital and clinical parameters are stable and being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

"The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the health bulletin read.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. Pranab Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in his brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

