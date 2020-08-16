Image Source : PTI No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition; continues to be on ventilator

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition hasn't witnessed any change. He continues to be on ventilator support, Army R&R hospital said in a statement today. The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored," the hospital said in Mukherjee's health bulletin today.

Prayers for the speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued in his hometown Kirnahar in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Residents of Mukherjee's hometown held a 'yagna' for his recovery. The former President's family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometers from Kirnahar, during the day.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.

