Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, deeply comatose, hospital says

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support. Army R&R Hospital said that Mukherjee is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters.

New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2020 10:09 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support. Army R&R Hospital said that Mukherjee is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters. The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee too tweeted saying that his father is still alive and haemodynamically stable.

"The condition of Honorable Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said in a statement today. 

Mukherjee's condition had worsened on Tuesday and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said. His daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee prayed for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.

