Pranab Mukherjee's health worsens, shows no improvement: Army Hospital

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former President Pranab Mukherjee health has worsened.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support. His health continues to remain critical, Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt said in a statement.

"The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12:07 pm on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

Mukherjee had on Monday also stated that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," he tweeted.

As Mukherjee went to the hospital, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in, including from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery."

