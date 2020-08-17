Monday, August 17, 2020
     
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, hospital says

​Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, Army R&R Hospital said in a statement on Monday. The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2020 11:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, Army R&R Hospital said in a statement on Monday. The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Monday and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He is also COVID-19 positive.

The hospital said Mukherjee is on ventilatory support and closely being monitored. 

"The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical. His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the hospital said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

