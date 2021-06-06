Image Source : PTI Prahlad Patel thanks Kejriwal for 'correcting his mistake' by changing tricolour in media address

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "rectifying his mistake" after accusing him of using the national flag as a "decoration" during televised media addresses.

Last week, Patel wrote to the chief minister, alleging that the flag seen behind him during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code.

On Saturday, the minister noted that when Kejriwal addressed a press conference, the flag behind him appeared to have been changed.

"If a person commits an error by mistake, he accepts his mistake and then rectifies it. If Arvind Kejriwal ji had admitted his mistake and apologised he would have shown his large-heartedness. But his silence gives rise to doubts. You have not accepted your mistake but at least corrected it. Thank you," Patel tweeted tagging BJP president JP Nadda and the PMO.

