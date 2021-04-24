'Positivity' helps 103-year-old man recover from COVID in MP's Betul

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 'Positivity' helps 103-year-old man recover from COVID in MP.

A centenarian in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Saturday said he had beaten back coronavirus infection in the same doughty manner in which he took the British head on in his young days as a freedom fighter.

Birdichand Gothi, who is 103-year-old as per his Aadhaar card which states that he was born on November 2, 1917, had contracted the infection on April 5 and recovered on Friday.

"I did not panic or rush to a hospital. With the same zeal with which I fought the British, I took the virus head on. I remained happy and positive, took a simple vegetarian diet and defeated COVID-19," he told reporters on Saturday.

"Stay positive, smile, exercise and have a balanced diet," he said when asked for tips to beat the infection.

He said a Chhindwara-based doctor helped him with medicines due to which he got recovered.

The doctor said Gothi tested positive on April 5 and recovered on Friday.

