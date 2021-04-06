Tuesday, April 06, 2021
     
Posing as passengers, miscreants rob bus travellers in UP's Mathura

Mathura SP Dr Gaurav Grover said the robbery took place in early hours of the day when the bus was on its way to Hamirpur in UP from Delhi.

India TV News Desk
Mathura Published on: April 06, 2021 13:56 IST
Image Source : PTI

File image for representation. 

People travelling on a private bus in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district were robbed of cash and mobile phones on Tuesday (April 6) by miscreants, who boarded the vehicle as passengers, on the Yamuna Expressway, police said.

Mathura Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Gaurav Grover said the robbery took place in the early hours of the day in the Surir police station area of the district when the bus was on its way to Hamirpur in UP from Delhi.

"The bus driver had stopped the bus at an unscheduled location out of greed to get more passengers. Some unidentified people boarded the bus pretending to be passengers. After some time, they assaulted the conductor and looted the passengers of the bus," Grover said.

He added that around Rs 1.66 lakh cash and mobile phones were looted.

A meeting of high-ranking officials of Mathura was convened immediately after the incident came to light, Grover added, adding an First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and an investigation launched.

Forensic experts have visited the spot and collected evidence, dog squads have been roped in and efforts are underway to track the culprits, the SP further stated. 

