Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
  Puja Khedkar, former-IAS trainee, moves Supreme Court challenging Delhi HC's order denying bail

Puja Khedkar, former-IAS trainee, moves Supreme Court challenging Delhi HC's order denying bail

Dismissed trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi High Court rejected her plea, calling the case a "glaring example of fraud." The Supreme Court bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna is set to hear the matter tomorrow.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Published : Jan 14, 2025 16:48 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 17:39 IST
Puja Khedkar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Puja Khedkar is accused of cheating and wrongly availing herself of OBC and disability quota benefits.

Dismissed trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after her plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The High Court had earlier dismissed Khedkar’s anticipatory bail application, terming the case as "a glaring example of fraud, not only on a constitutional institution but also on society and the nation."

Challenging the High Court’s order, Khedkar has now moved the Supreme Court, where a bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Satish Sharma will hear the matter tomorrow.

The Delhi High Court’s earlier remarks and its dismissal of Khedkar’s plea have added to the gravity of the case, which has drawn significant public attention. Further developments in the Supreme Court are awaited.

Puja Khedkar discharged from IAS over allegations of faking identity

In a significant move, the central government discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in September 2024 following allegations of identity fraud to avail additional attempts in the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Khedkar faced accusations of misrepresenting information in her 2022 UPSC application to claim reservation benefits under false pretenses. After an inquiry into the allegations, the government took the decision to relieve her of her duties.

In July 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) initiated disciplinary actions against Khedkar, which included filing a criminal case. The Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR against her under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The case has raised serious questions about transparency in competitive examinations and prompted calls for stricter oversight in the application verification process for one of the country’s most prestigious services. Further investigations are underway.

