Pongal 2025: Southern Railway to operate special MEMU Express trains from Chennai Egmore to Madurai | DETAILS

Responding to the surge in passenger demand during Pongal, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special one-way MEMU Express trains between Madurai, Chennai and Egmore. These trains will provide a convenient travel option for passengers looking to visit family and friends during the festive season.

Train details:

Train No. 06061 Chennai Egmore – Madurai:

Departure : 10:45 hrs on 18th January 2025 (Saturday)

: 10:45 hrs on 18th January 2025 (Saturday) Arrival : 19:15 hrs on 18th January 2025

: 19:15 hrs on 18th January 2025 Route: Chennai Egmore → Tambaram → Chengalpattu → Melmaruvathur → Tindivanam → Villupuram → Vriddhachalam → Ariyalur → Srirangam → Tiruchchirappalli → Manaparai → Dindigul → Kodaikanal Road → Madurai

Train No. 06062 Madurai – Chennai Egmore:

Departure : 16:00 hrs on 19th January 2025 (Sunday)

: 16:00 hrs on 19th January 2025 (Sunday) Arrival : 00:45 hrs on 20th January 2025

: 00:45 hrs on 20th January 2025 Route: Madurai → Kodaikanal Road → Dindigul → Manaparai → Tiruchchirappalli → Srirangam → Ariyalur → Vriddhachalam → Villupuram → Tindivanam → Melmaruvathur → Chengalpattu → Tambaram → Chennai Egmore

These special trains will be unreserved, operating with 8-car MEMU coaches to accommodate the surge in passengers. The one-way service aims to reduce overcrowding on regular trains and provide a smooth travel experience during peak travel times.

Key stops and timings:

The trains will make important stops at major stations such as Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram, ensuring better connectivity for passengers along the route. Full details of the schedule are provided above.

