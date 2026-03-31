'Police help in just 6 minutes': CM Bhagwant Mann hands over 508 response vehicles to Punjab Police

Sangrur:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced that police assistance in the state will now reach citizens within just 6 minutes, bringing response times on par with developed regions such as the US and Europe. The announcement came as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles in Sangrur to strengthen on-ground policing across Punjab.

These vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, will be deployed across all 28 police districts under the Dial 112 system to ensure immediate response to distress calls, marking a significant step towards rapid and technology driven law enforcement.

Investment in police modernisation

Backed by an investment of Rs 327.70 crore in police vehicles over the last 4 years, the Chief Minister said that modernisation has strengthened law and order while tightening action against drug traffickers. He noted that improved security has also boosted investor confidence, citing Tata Steel’s decision to set up its second-largest plant in Punjab as evidence.

(Image Source : REPORTER)CM Bhagwant Mann flags off emergency response vehicles

He added that the Dial 112 fleet has now expanded to 764 vehicles, all fitted with GPS trackers, dash cameras, mobile data terminals and wireless systems. Around 15,000 calls are received daily, with about 1,500 dispatched, and response time has been reduced from 30 to 45 minutes earlier to just 13 to 14 minutes.

The Chief Minister said that since 2022, 2,904 vehicles have been purchased, ensuring that every police station in Punjab now has at least one new vehicle. He also announced that Rs 11.45 crore has been allocated for further vehicle procurement in 2026 to 27.

Call for social boycott against drug trade

Addressing the gathering, Mann called for a strong public response against drug trafficking, urging people to socially boycott those involved in the trade.

He said that individuals responsible for destroying generations through drugs deserve no leniency and that social boycott could act as a catalyst in eliminating the menace from Punjab.

Highlighting government action, he said the conviction rate in drug-related cases has reached 87 per cent, significantly higher than in other states. He described the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign as the biggest crackdown on drug networks in Punjab, targeting supply chains and major offenders.

He added that the government is working on a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy to turn the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement with active public participation.

(Image Source : REPORTER)CM Bhagwant Mann flags off emergency response vehicles

Fight against ‘drug terrorism’ and security measures

Calling the challenge “drug terrorism”, the Chief Minister said the Punjab Police is actively tackling cross-border smuggling while ensuring public safety and countering hostile forces.

He also highlighted a shift in administrative approach, stating that vehicles are now being provided to Station House Officers at the grassroots level rather than being limited to senior officers.

Linking law and order to economic growth, Mann said that rising investments reflect the improved security environment in Punjab. He credited the police force for bridging the gap between the administration and the public.

Road safety reforms and Sadak Surakhya Force

The Chief Minister highlighted the launch of the country’s first dedicated Sadak Surakhiya Force to improve highway safety. The force, comprising 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 percent since its inception.

He said the force is deployed across 4,200 km of accident-prone highways, where it not only patrols but also acts as a deterrent against violations. He added that the initiative has also been appreciated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Strengthening specialised units

Mann said that 22 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles have been procured for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, along with electric scooters to enhance mobility and improve women’s safety.

He also announced that the government plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence in policing to improve efficiency and make the Punjab Police a leading force in the country through scientific methods.

Reflecting on Punjab’s past, he said the state has overcome periods of terrorism due to the sacrifices of police personnel and is now known for peace, despite ongoing challenges as a border state.

The Chief Minister said the government is exploring the feasibility of placing high-tension power lines underground in agricultural areas to reduce risks for farmers and crops.

On recruitment, he stated that 12,197 appointments have been made in the Punjab Police since 2022. Additional recruitment is underway, including 1,746 constables and 3,298 new posts advertised in March 2026.

Governance, welfare measures

Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparency, Mann said public funds are being used effectively across sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and welfare.

He highlighted key achievements, including free electricity for 90 per cent of households, more than 65,000 jobs provided without corruption, improved road infrastructure, and closure of toll plazas saving Rs 70 lakh daily.

Criticising opposition parties, he said that while his government focuses on development sectors like education, health and agriculture, others remain focused on power politics.

He also targeted opposition leadership, stating that some leaders are harbouring unrealistic hopes of returning to power despite their track record. He referred to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and remarked that even he had not entrusted full leadership responsibilities to Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Barinder Goyal, along with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and other dignitaries, were also present at the event.