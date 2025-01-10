PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Eligibility, key benefits, and how it supports traditional Aartisans

Follow us on Image Source : X/SOCIAL MEDIA REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY) is a flagship scheme of the central government aimed at providing financial assistance and skill development opportunities to traditional craftsmen and artisans across the country. This program provides many benefits beyond financial assistance, making it an important support program for beneficiaries.

Who is eligible to join PM Vishwakarma Yojana?

Individuals involved in traditional trades are eligible to apply for the scheme. This includes:

Sculptors and stone carvers

Goldsmiths

Doll and toy makers

Cobblers and shoemakers

Tool and hammer manufacturers

Lockmakers

Hairdressers (barbers)

Fishing net makers

Basket, mat, and broom makers

Masons and boatmakers

Blacksmiths

Weavers and tailors

Washers (dhobis)

These traders can claim and reap the benefits of the scheme if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Key Benefits under PM Vishwakarma Scheme:

Financial assistance: Beneficiaries receive Rs 15,000 for purchase of essential equipment for their business. Skill development training: Training is provided to enlisted individuals to enhance their skills. During the training period, their daily expenses are around Rs 500. Incentives: The scheme includes incentives to promote productivity. Loan facility:

Initially a loan of Rs 1 lakh is provided at low interest rate with no collateral.

The beneficiaries can get an additional loan of Rs 2 lakh by repaying the first loan within the stipulated period.

This program aims to encourage the provision of resources, training, and financial support to the traditional artisans so that they can successfully establish and develop their livelihoods.

If you belong to any of the above professions, you can apply for PM Vishwakarma Yojana and avail yourself of its benefits to enhance your trade and income.

