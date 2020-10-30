PM Modi pays last respects to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning paid last respects to late Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel at latter's Ghandhinagar residence. Patel, 92, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

The Prime Minister later met the family members of brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia who passed away recently. Mahesh Kanodia was a musician and former BJP MP from Gujarat, while Naresh Kanodia was an actor.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat which also happens to be his home state, since the coronavirus outbreak in March-end.

During his two-day stay in the state, the Prime Minister is slated to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

The PM will also pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadiya on the occasion of birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of independent India on October 31.

He will first inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, developed near the 182-metre tall "Statue of Unity" which is dedicated to the "Iron Man" of India. The zoo houses wild animals and birds brought from all over the world.

Later, the PM will inaugurate a boat service which will operate in the Narmada river between the statue and Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, around 4km away, according to the schedule. The PM is expected to take a boat ride after inauguration of the service. He will then inaugurate Ekta Mall near the statue where tourists can buy handicraft items brought from all over the country.

Other new attractions at the site which will be inaugurated include Children Nutrition Park and Unity Glow Garden. Around 30 lakh LED lights have been used to illuminate the garden during the night for tourists. In the night, Modi will inaugurate the illuminated Cactus Garden and Ekta Nursery.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at Kevadiya.

On the morning of October 31, PM Modi will first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary. On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police will also be organised in his presence.

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, the Prime Minister will interact with civil service probationers, also called Officer Trainees (OTs), through video conferencing. These trainee IAS officers will join the PM from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand).

"The Academy is gearing up for Aarmabh 2020 in which a galaxy of thought leaders are sharing their views on India @100, culminating in the PM's interaction with OTs from the Statue of Unity on 31st October, the birthday of Sardar Patel, the Patron Saint of Indian civil services," Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra had tweeted earlier.

Later in the afternoon, the PM will launch the famed seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. A water aerodrome having a floating platform has been built in a lake near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The PM will board a seaplane from the lake and reach the Sabarmati Riverfront. He will then wind up his visit and leave for New Delhi.

