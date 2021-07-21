PM Modi to inaugurate nine medical colleges on Jul 30 in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in UP on the 30th of July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on July 30 inaugurate nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PM will inaugurate the colleges from the Siddharth Nagar district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting on COVID-19, said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate new medical colleges in nine districts of Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur.

All necessary arrangements for the prime minister's program should be completed in time, he directed officials, the statement said.

Aimed at providing better health facilities to people of Uttar Pradesh, the nine medical colleges will be made functional by the July end, the statement said.

Latest India News