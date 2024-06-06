PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9, world leaders to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on Sunday, June 9 at 6 pm. It was earlier scheduled for June 8, however, official confirmation on the final date is yet to come, news agency ANI reported citing sources. PM Modi is all set to take charge as the Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in his coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

NDA elects PM Modi its leader

On Wednesday, National Democratic Alliance's members unanimously elected Prime Minister Modi as its leader. A resolution passed at the meeting said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage. NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their leader and the alliance leaders will then go to the President to submit their letters of support. A resolution passed at the meeting said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

World leaders to attend PM's oath taking ceremony

It should benoted here that several prominent world leaders have also been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi. They include, King of Bhutan, President of Sri Lanka and Prime Ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Mauritius. The media division of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite and congratulated Modi on the electoral victory in a phone call. According to the information, PM Modi also had telephonic conversations with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and invited them to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Who all attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 and 2019?

In 2014, Narendra Modi had invited all SAARC leaders including the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, in 2029, the invitation was sent to Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising 7 member states - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

ALSO READ: President Murmu hosts dinner for outgoing Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi attends