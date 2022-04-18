Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat visit Day 1: PM Modi visits Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 3-day visit to Gujarat today, where he visited the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. The Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc. The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it.

During his 3-day visit to the state, the PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. This will take place on the second day of his visit, that is, April 19.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

