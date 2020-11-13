PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras, wishes for everyone’s happiness, prosperity

Image Source : PTI PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the joyous occasion of Dhanteras 2020 and wished them happiness and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. "Best wishes to all of you on Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness, prosperity, good luck and good health in everyone's life", the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

धनतेरस की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भगवान धन्वंतरि हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

PM Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day.

“Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!”, he tweeted.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhana Trayodashi, is believed to be one of the most auspicious days to invest in gold and silver. Dhanteras is a key festival as it drives the annaul sales of one-third of the small jewellers. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi — the god and goddess of wealth.

