SC says open space adjacent to Bhojshala site to be provided to Muslim side for offering Friday prayers

Highlights SC says the ban on offering Namaz within premises on Fridays will remain in force

SC refused to stay the High Court's order for the time being

Both parties are advised to exercise restraint in this matter

New Delhi:

In the Significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said open space adjacent to Bhojshala site to be provided to Muslim side for offering Friday prayers. The Supreme Court in its order said for the time being, while keeping the rights of both parties in mind, the apex court direct the state government to provide an open space to the applicants so that they may offer Namaz between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Arrangements and management for this should be ensured.

SC issues notice to Centre, ASI, Hindu Front

The Supreme Court issued a notice regarding the petition filed by the Muslim side against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's verdict in the Dhar Bhojshala case. Notices have been issued to the Central Government, the ASI, the Hindu Front for Justice, and other Hindu parties.

The Supreme Court said the Muslim side will not be able to offer Namaz at the Bhojshala temple and an arrangements for Namaz will be made at an alternative location. The current arrangement at the Bhojshala temple will remain unchanged, the court added.

SC asks Hindu and Muslim sides to have patience

Asking both Hindu and Muslim sides to have patience as Bhojshala is a sensitive matter, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was ready to hear the matter on a day-to-day basis and resolve the issue.



The top court was hearing a batch of appeals challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which said the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna said it has to be very careful about every expression used

"These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used.

Here's what CJI said on the matter

"This is the first time that the issue relating to the interim arrangement is coming before us.The high court's order and the helplessness of the State in maintaining law and order are also being taken note of. Our view is that whatever arrangement is presently in place, the matter can be listed before an appropriate bench within 10 to 15 days," the CJI observer orally.



Earlier on Monday the bench was urged by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Muslim appellants, that the pleas needed to be heard on an urgent basis. The CJI had asked the counsel for the appellants to remove defects from the petitions and assured them that they will be listed for hearing before a bench soon.



On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

It simultaneously quashed a decades-old ASI order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

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