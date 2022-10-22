'Lead a long, healthy life': PM Modi's birthday wishes to Amit Shah as he turns 58

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi wishes Amit Shah on his 58th birthday.

Amit Shah's Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday. Shah turned 58 on October 22. The Prime Minister also commended Shah for making several efforts for the development of the country.

“As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” PM Modi wrote in a Twitter post.

Besides PM Modi, several other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also wished the former party president on his birthday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wished Shah and stated that the latter has been working in a dedicated manner to bolster India's internal security and that he is well-versed in performing every responsibility with great efficiency.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav were also among those who wished the home minister on his birthday.

Shah, a close and longtime associate of Modi, is credited with starting the saffron party's major expansion campaign after he was made the party president in 2014. He is also widely regarded as a key architect of the party's remarkable electoral success since then.

(With inputs from PTI)

