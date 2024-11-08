PM Modi visits LK Advani on 97th birthday, lauds his contributions to Indian politics

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi and LK Advani

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, November 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting his residence to offer birthday greetings. Advani, who has been a cornerstone of Indian politics for decades, was warmly wished by the Prime Minister, who lauded his immense contributions to the country's political landscape.

In a tweet earlier, Prime Minister Modi hailed Advani as one of India's most respected politicians, acknowledging his dedication to the nation's growth and development. "On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes to LK Advani Ji. This year is particularly special as he was conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his exceptional service to the nation," Modi tweeted.

Advani, a key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year, a fitting recognition of his lifelong dedication to the country.

Prime Minister Modi also wished Advani good health and a long life, reflecting on the influence the senior leader has had on him personally. "He has dedicated himself to the progress of India, and his wisdom and insights are revered. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I wish him a long and healthy life," said Modi.

Born in Karachi (now in Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani began his political journey in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. He played an instrumental role in shaping the BJP into one of India's dominant political forces. Advani served as the party's National President for three terms between 1986-1990, 1993-1998, and 2004-2005, making him the longest-serving president since the party's formation in 1980.

A key figure in the BJP's rise, Advani was also the country's Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and Deputy Prime Minister during the Vajpayee-led government. His tenure was marked by significant political developments and reforms, including India's nuclear tests in 1998 and key infrastructure projects.

As Advani celebrates this milestone, his influence on Indian politics remains undeniable, with his legacy continuing to inspire generations of political leaders.