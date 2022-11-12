PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam, to launch new projects worth Rs 15,200 crore today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 15,200 crore in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad during his two-day visit neighbhouring states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Prime Minister arrived in Vizag on Friday night.

He reached the port city at least 40 minutes behind schedule as his flight's take-off from Madurai in Tamil Nadu got delayed due to rain, official sources said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and others extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister as he landed in the Naval Airport INS Dega.

Modi then drove out of the airport to Maruti Junction where he joined a roadshow organised by the state BJP.

The Prime Minister got down from his vehicle and greeted the party leaders and workers who lined up along the 1.5 km road from the Junction to INS Chola, the Naval suite where he would stay overnight.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for major projects worth Rs 7,614 crore. He will also dedicate four other completed projects, worth Rs 7,619 crore, to the nation.

He will then address a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the city. At 12. 05 pm, he will leave Visakhapatnam for Hyderabad.

