PM Modi likely to meet Kamala Harris, Apple chief Tim Cook on US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting the United States this week, is very likely to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and Apple chief Tim Cook. On his US visit, PM Modi will be following a marathon schedule and will hold a series of back-to-back high-level meetings. PM Modi will be arriving in Washington DC on September 22 and the next morning he will be meeting top US CEOs.

Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Kamala Harris and Tim Cook is on the cards, however, officials have yet not confirmed the details of the meeting. According to news agency ANI, the schedule is still being worked out.

PM Modi will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on the same day.

PM Modi will hold the first physical bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24.

Interestingly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit is also coinciding with PM Modi's visit to Washington, there is also a likelihood of them meeting too.

PM Modi will be proceeding to New York on September 24. The next day, he will deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly.

