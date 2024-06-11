PM Modi urges global embrace ahead of International Yoga Day, says 'essential to reiterate our commitment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi performs yoga at a mass yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement ahead of this year’s Yoga Day, emphasised the importance of integrating Yoga into daily life. He urged everyone to embrace Yoga, noting its power to provide a sanctuary of calm and help navigate life’s challenges with resilience and fortitude.

In ten days, the world will celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, a milestone that underscores the practice's timeless appeal. PM Modi highlighted Yoga's role in promoting oneness and harmony, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries to unite millions in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

Modi said, "As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs."

"Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," the prime minister said and also shared a set of videos showing various forms of yoga and their benefits.