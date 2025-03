PM Modi, Union Ministers, MPs expected to attend Chhaava screening in Parliament on March 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers are likely to attend the Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' movie's screening in Parliament on Thursday (March 27). MPs are also expected to attend the screening of the film in the Parliament auditorium.

