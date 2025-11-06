PM Modi to launch four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi on November 8 These trains are expected to significantly cut travel times, improve regional connectivity, promote tourism and boost economic activity.

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains from his home constituency Varanasi on November 8. The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.

These trains are expected to significantly cut travel times, improve regional connectivity, promote tourism and boost economic activity.

Banaras–Khajuraho: Boosting pilgrimage and tourism

The Banaras–Khajuraho service will provide direct connectivity between these two historic destinations, saving nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing special trains. This route links Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Khajuraho, facilitating easier travel for pilgrims and tourists to some of India’s most important cultural and religious sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow–Saharanpur: Enhancing regional connectivity

On the Lucknow–Saharanpur route, the Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in around 7 hours and 45 minutes, cutting travel time by about an hour. The service will benefit passengers from key cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Bijnor, while also improving access to Haridwar via Roorkee. The faster connection is expected to enhance intercity travel and support regional growth.

Firozpur–Delhi: Fastest option in Punjab–Delhi corridor

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will become the fastest option on this route, completing the trip in just 6 hours and 40 minutes. This train will strengthen links between Delhi and important cities in Punjab such as Firozpur, Bathinda and Patiala, boosting trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region.

Ernakulam–Bengaluru: Connecting southern India

In southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, covering the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes. The service will connect major IT and commercial centres, making travel easier for professionals, students and tourists while promoting economic activity and tourism across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.