PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 8: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said that PM Modi will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 8, at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur.

The corridor was a long-pending demand of the Sikh community. Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Kartarpur gurdwara, located on the bank of the Ravi river in Pakistan, is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district, and about 120 km northeast of Lahore. Guru Nanak had lived there for 18 years until his demise in 1539.