PM Modi speaks with Elon Musk, discusses 'collaboration in areas of technology, innovation' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as he underscored India's commitment to advancing partnerships in areas of technology and innovation.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic discussion with US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk on Friday as they discussed several issues, including the "immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation". PM Modi stressed that India remains committed to advancing partnerships with the US in these domains.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Earlier in February this year, PM Modi met the Tesla CEO during his first US visit after Donald Trump assumed the presidency for the second term in January. Musk, accompanied by his wife and three children, met the PM at Blair House.

PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.