PM Modi addresses World Ayurveda Congress, says people returning to Ayurveda after trying various treatments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PMOINDIA PM Modi not only expressed happiness in the fact that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda but also emphasised that there's a need to promote it on a larger scale.

Goa: PM Modi virtually inaugurated the Goa-based All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ghaziabad-based National Institute of Unani Medicine, and Delhi-based National Institute of Homeopathy from Goa on Sunday and said that the world is returning to the ancient treatment methods of Ayurveda after trying various treatment styles in the recent times.

Modi arrived in Goa to address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC). Arogya Expo. representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

Expressing happiness that more than 30 countries have accepted Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system, the Prime Minister said that Ayurveda should be spread to more countries and that recognition should be given to it. The PM said that the Ayush industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore (in 2014 when he assumed the office of PM) to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. "The global market is growing further and we should try to benefit from undertaking medicinal plantation,” he said, adding it will generate more employment.

Modi also underlined the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda which will fulfil the parameters of modern science. “Modern science and treatment rely on the evidence-based database. The Ayurveda sectors need to generate such a database. The Union government's Ayush Portal already has some 40,000 research studies uploaded,” he said.

The PM further said that during COVID-19 pandemic, at least 150 specific research studies were submitted to the ministry. He also announced that the country will have a National Ayush Research Consortium soon. Modi said Ayurveda and Yoga tourism is possible in a state like Goa and the inauguration of the All India Institute of Ayurveda could be one of the steps in that direction.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | PM to dedicate to nation 3 national Ayush institutes on December 11

Latest India News