PM Modi, other political leaders express anguish over Shibu Soren's demise Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am on Monday by the hospital. Shibu Soren was suffering from kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months back. He was on a life support system for one month.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the demise of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. He also spoke to Hemant Soren to convey condolences.

The JMM patriarch passed away at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday.

“Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

Towering leader of Jharkhand: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to express pain over Shibu Soren’s demise. He recalled Soren’s contribution in the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

“The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!” Singh posted on X.

Struggled for rights of tribals: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his anguish over the JMM leader’s death. HM Shah also hailed Soren for his fight for the tribal community.

“The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses. May God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and provide strength to the grieving Soren family and his admirers and supporters to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Great loss for politics: Lalu Yadav

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also expressed sadness over Shibu Soren’s death, saying that it was a great loss to Indian politics.

"Shibu Soren has passed away. He was a great leader of Dalits and tribals, and I had good relations with him. I feel sad. May his soul rest in peace... It is a great loss for politics," he said to reporters.

He was god for people of Jharkhand: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also paid his tributes to the departed soul.

"We always think of Shibu Soren. Coming from a tribal state, that person joined national politics. For the people of Jharkhand, he was no less than a god. Shibu Soren is a member of the Rajya Sabha, and his seat is right next to mine... I always asked his party MPs about his health. Two days ago, I was told he was not doing well, and today he has passed away. Uddhav Thackeray and the entire family pay tributes to him. He gave his life for the welfare of the tribal population of his state," Raut said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his press briefing today due to Shibu Soren’s demise.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am, following an obituary reference in the House on the demise Shibu Soren, who was a sitting MP in the house.