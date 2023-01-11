'IMF sees India as bright spot in global economy': PM Modi lauds country's strong 'macroeconomic fundamentals'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addresses Global Investors Summit in MP

Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually addressed the inaugural function of the 7th edition of “Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit” wherein he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy. He further said that the World Bank considers India in a better position to tackle global challenges than several other countries.

"This is because of India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals," the Prime Minister claimed. He further said that optimism for India is because of its robust democracy, young demography as well as political stability. According to him, these factors help the country in taking decisions that enhance the ease of living as well as the ease of doing business.

“The IMF sees India as a bright spot in the global economy while the World Bank says India is in a better position to deal with global headwinds than many other countries. When we talk about a developed India, it is not just our expression but it is the resolve of every Indian," PM Modi remarked.

India has been on the path of "reform, transform and perform" since 2014: PM Modi

He further underscored that India has been on the path of "reform, transform and perform" since 2014 and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' has imparted greater momentum to it.

"In eight years, we have doubled the speed of construction of national highways. During this period, the number of operational airports in India has doubled. India's port handling capacity and port turnaround have improved phenomenally," the PM said noting the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) claim that India will be among the fastest-growing economies in the G20 group this year.

According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years, while the CEO of McKinsey has said this is not only India’s decade, but India’s century, the PM added.

Key objectives of Global Investors Summit

It should be mentioned here that the key objectives of the Global Investors Summit are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development. The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State'.

(With PTI inputs)

