PM Modi's Principal Secretary P K Mishra visits Air India plane crash site, reviews relief measures

New Delhi:

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Ahmedabad on Sunday to assess the aftermath of the Air India plane crash. He inspected the accident site and visited Civil Hospital, where injured passengers are being treated.

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House, where he held discussions with senior officials from the Central and state governments, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Airports Authority of India. The meeting focused on ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts, according to an official statement.

Mishra briefed on immediate response at crash site

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 (AI 171) crashed moments after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. It plunged into the nearby BJ Medical College campus in Meghaninagar and burst into flames. Of the 242 people on board, only one survived. An additional 29 individuals on the ground, including five MBBS students, also lost their lives.

At the crash site near BJ Medical College, senior officials from AAIB, the Airports Authority of India, and the state government briefed Dr Mishra on the timeline of events and initial emergency responses.

Visit to civil hospital: meeting victims and families

During his visit to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Mishra met grieving families and monitored the DNA sample matching process. He instructed officials to provide seamless and compassionate support to the affected families. He also interacted with injured victims and directed hospital authorities to prioritize their medical care and recovery.

"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.

DNA identification and international investigation underway

Later, at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, Mishra reviewed the DNA sampling procedures and emphasized the need for swift yet scientifically accurate identification.

The AAIB is conducting a detailed investigation into the crash. Given that the aircraft is American-made, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also carrying out a parallel investigation under international protocols.

Officials informed Dr. Mishra that both the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) had been recovered and secured.

Government reaffirms support to victims' families

Dr. Mishra reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensuring that every possible form of support is extended to the victims' families and emphasized the importance of a coordinated response across all involved agencies.

He was accompanied during the visit by PMO officials Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary.