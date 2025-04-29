'Shared democratic values, steadfast commitment': PM Modi's message to Carney on Canadian election victory Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has suggested a reset in ties with India as he considers New Delhi a key player in his aspirations to diversify Ottawa's trade diversification plans.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his electoral victory in the polls. PM Modi said that he was looking forward to unlocking greater opportunities for people of the two nations. In a post on X, PM Modi underscored the depth in India-Canada relations, saying, "India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people."

With Carney set to continue as the PM in Canada, the New Delhi-Ottawa ties are expected to get a reset following the downward spiral it was subjected to during Trudeau's prime ministership.

Earlier in 2023, Trudeau made a statement in the House of Commons, linking Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian government had rejected the statement.

In October 2023, Canada expelled Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, alongside five other Indian diplomats. In its response, New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Moreover, Carney has signalled a reset of India-Canada ties, as he described the ties between both countries as 'extremely important'.

In his response to media queries, Carney said, "It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically and strategically."

Notably, Carney has refrained from making direct comments on the killing of Nijjar, indicating that "there is a path forward to address those with mutual respect".